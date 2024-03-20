BLACKBRIAR Releases “Moonflower” Video Feat. MARJANA SEMINKA
March 20, 2024, 48 minutes ago
Blackbriar has released their brand new song “Moonflower” featuring Marjana Seminka. After the album release of A Dark Euphony in September last year the band shows once again, that they are always working on new songs and their creativity seems to know no bounds.
Zora Cock comments: “‘Moonflower’ tells a love story between a female vampire and a mortal girl and transports you to a bygone era where darkness and desire intertwine. It's inspired by the 19th-century gothic novel 'Carmilla', a timeless story that predates even the infamous Dracula. The song features a guest songstress Marjana Semkina, who I think is the most perfect fit for making this Moonflower an ethereal, haunting, and dark duet.”
Order A Dark Euphony here.
“Forever And A Day” lyric video:
“Cicada” video:
"My Soul's Demise" video:
After their successful co-headliner tour together with Ad Infinitum, Blackbriar announced more European tourdates for October/November this year. Blackbriar will join Kamelot´s Awaken The World Tour as a special gusts. Together with Ad Infinitum and Frozen Crown they will share the stage with Kamelot all over Europe and the UK.
The US tour together with Battle Beast starts in May this year.
Tour dates:
May
9 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
10 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey
11 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
12 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
14 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
15 - Minneapolis, MN - The Varsity Theater
16 - Lawrence, KS - Grenada Theater
17 - Denver, CO - The Gothic Theatre
18 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
20 - Seattle, WA The Neptune Theater
21 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw
22 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall
24 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
25 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
26 - Phoenix, AZ - The Nile Theater
28 - Dallas, TX - Echo
30 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
31 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
June
1 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Sound Stage
2 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
October
12 – Utrecht, Netherlands
13 – Munich, Germany
15 – Berlin, Germany
17 – Bratislava, Slovakia
18 – Zlin, Czech Republic
19 – Ljubljana, Slovenia
20 – Milan, Italy
22 – Bilbao, Spain
23 – Madrid, Spain
25 – Lyon, France
26 – Pratteln, Switzerland
27 – Oberhausen, Germany
29 – Hamburg, Germany
30 – Antwerpen, Belgium
November
1 – Wolverhampton, UK