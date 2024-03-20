BLACKBRIAR Releases “Moonflower” Video Feat. MARJANA SEMINKA

Blackbriar has released their brand new song “Moonflower” featuring Marjana Seminka. After the album release of A Dark Euphony in September last year the band shows once again, that they are always working on new songs and their creativity seems to know no bounds.

Zora Cock comments: “‘Moonflower’ tells a love story between a female vampire and a mortal girl and transports you to a bygone era where darkness and desire intertwine. It's inspired by the 19th-century gothic novel 'Carmilla', a timeless story that predates even the infamous Dracula. The song features a guest songstress Marjana Semkina, who I think is the most perfect fit for making this Moonflower an ethereal, haunting, and dark duet.”

Order A Dark Euphony here.

“Forever And A Day” lyric video:

“Cicada” video:

"My Soul's Demise" video:

After their successful co-headliner tour together with Ad Infinitum, Blackbriar announced more European tourdates for October/November this year. Blackbriar will join Kamelot´s Awaken The World Tour as a special gusts. Together with Ad Infinitum and Frozen Crown they will share the stage with Kamelot all over Europe and the UK.

The US tour together with Battle Beast starts in May this year.

Tour dates:

May

9 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

10 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey

11 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

12 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

14 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

15 - Minneapolis, MN - The Varsity Theater

16 - Lawrence, KS - Grenada Theater

17 - Denver, CO - The Gothic Theatre

18 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

20 - Seattle, WA The Neptune Theater

21 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw

22 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

24 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

25 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

26 - Phoenix, AZ - The Nile Theater

28 - Dallas, TX - Echo

30 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

31 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

June

1 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Sound Stage

2 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

October

12 – Utrecht, Netherlands

13 – Munich, Germany

15 – Berlin, Germany

17 – Bratislava, Slovakia

18 – Zlin, Czech Republic

19 – Ljubljana, Slovenia

20 – Milan, Italy

22 – Bilbao, Spain

23 – Madrid, Spain

25 – Lyon, France

26 – Pratteln, Switzerland

27 – Oberhausen, Germany

29 – Hamburg, Germany

30 – Antwerpen, Belgium

November

1 – Wolverhampton, UK