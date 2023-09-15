BLACKBRIAR – “Tragically Romantic” Single “Forever And A Day” Released

Blackbriar have released their brand new single “Forever And A Day”. The new album A Dark Euphony will be released on September 29 via Nuclear Blast Records. A Dark Euphony features 11 brand-new tracks.

Zora Cock comments:

“‘Forever And A Day’ is a tragically romantic song, inspired by 19th-century mourning traditions. While listening, I imagine a Victorian lady, dressed in a heavy black mourning gown. She lost her love a long time ago, and can't move on. One day, she replaces her black gown into a day dress to spend the day with someone, to see if there could be another future for her, only to realize she can't give her heart to another. It's the final single of our forthcoming full-length album.”

Preorder A Dark Euphony here.

Tracklisting:

“An Unwelcome Guest”

“Far Distant Land”

“Spirit Of Forgetfulness”

“Bloody Footprints In The Snow”

“The Evergreen And The Weeping Tree”

“Cicada”

“My Soul’s Demise”

“We Make Mist”

“Thumbelina”

“Forever And A Day”

“Crimson Faces”

Blackbriar also announced their The Euphonic Downfall Tour 2023 together with Ad Infinitum. They will be supported by the band Phantom Elite. The Euphonic Downfall Tour 2023 includes ten dates around Germany, Netherlands and Switzerland.

Dates:

September

26 – Saarbrucken, Germany – Garage

27 – Munich, Germany – Backstage

28 – Utrecht, Netherlands – Tivoli

29 – Heerlen, Netherlands – Nieuwe Nor

30 – Oberhausen, Germany – Resonanzwerk*

October

2 – Hamburg, Germany – Logo

3 – Leipzig, Germany – Hellraiser

5 – Aschaffenburg, Germany – Colos-Saal

6 – Solothurn, Switzerland – Kofmehl**

7 – Schaffhausen, Switzerland – Kammgarn**

*festival

**plus opener Infinitas