BLACKGUARD Announce June / September 2024 Shows For Quebec And Southern Ontario

Canadian melodic death / folk metal band, Blackguard, recently checked in with the following update:

"It’s been a long four years since our last show. We are extremely happy to announce that Blackguard will finally be performing live again in 2024! We will be sharing the stage with some old friends for some exclusive dates around Quebec and Ontario and we can’t wait to see you all there."

The band has announced shows for June and September, as follows:

June

6 - Rouyn Noranda, Quebec - tba

8 - Montreal, Quebec - tba

15 - Quebec City, Quebec - La Source de la Martinière

September

13 - Toronto, Ontario - The Horseshoe Tavern

14 - Ottawa, Ontario - The Rainbow

Tickets are available here.

Blackguard released their latest album, Storm, on January 3rd, 2020. It is available for streaming below.

Contributing musicians included:

- Morgan Lander ("By My Hand")

- Per Nilsson ("...Of Threads And Fate")

- Lindsay Schoolcraft ("A Dying Season" and harp on "Mourning Star")

- Emilie Livernois-Desroches (violon on "By My Hand" and "To Ashes Return")

- Samael Pelletier (classical guitar on "By My Hand")

- Jeff Loomis ("Mourning Star")

- Youri Raymond ("In Dreams" and "Visions (Of Blood And Gold)")

- Jonathan Lefrançois-Leduc (additional keys)