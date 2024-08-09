BLACKIE LAWLESS To Discuss W.A.S.P.'s Debut Album And Take Your Calls On Sirius XM
August 9, 2024, an hour ago
Blackie Lawless will be talking about the debut W.A.S.P. album, and will be taking your calls with host Eddie Trunk on August 15 at 4 PM, ET / 1 PM, PT on SiriusXM channel 103 Faction Talk or streaming on the app.
“Album ONE Alive”, the title of W.A.S.P.’s upcoming North American Tour. August 17, 2024, marks the 40th anniversary of the release of W.A.S.P.’s first album. To celebrate this classic metal album, W.A.S.P. will, for the first time in 40 years, play the entire album from top to bottom, start to finish, on their North American tour this fall.
The 39-city run kicks off on Saturday, October 26 in San Luis Obispo, CA, making stops across North America in Vancouver, BC, Toronto, ON, Minneapolis, MN, Dallas, TX, New York, NY, Orlando, FL and more before wrapping up on Saturday, December 14 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, CA.
Tickets are available at WASPnation.com.
W.A.S.P. will be again offering fans VIP tickets that give fans a chance to meet Blackie Lawless, get a personal photo with Blackie, autographs and take part in a very personal Q&A with Blackie. VIP tickets can be purchased here.
Tour dates:
October
26 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater*
28 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
29 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre
30 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
November
1 - Calgary, AB The Palace Theatre
2 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
3 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
4 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
5 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
7 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore
8 - St Charles, IL - The Arcada Theatre
10 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
11 - Toronto, ON - History
13 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS
14 - Quebec City, QC - Theatre Capitole
15 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre
16 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom At Manhattan Center
17 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
19 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora Theater
20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
21 - Stroudsburg, PA - The Sherman Theater
22 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
23 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
24 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live
26 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
27 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
29 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues
30 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre
December
1 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum
3 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall
4 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion
6 - Albuquerque, NM - REVEL
7 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee Theatre
9 - Tucson, AZ - The Rialto Theatre
10 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues
11 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
12 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
13 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield**
14 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium**
* No support acts
** Death Angel not performing