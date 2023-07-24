BLACKLIST UNION Release "Dirty Halo" Single And Music Video

Blacklist Union have released their new single, "Dirty Halo", from their upcoming release Letters From The Psych Ward. The album is slated for a September release, and will be available on all digital platforms, in addition to CD and vinyl.

"Dirty Halo" was written by Tony West / Christopher Johnson, produced by Christopher Johnson, recorded/mixed by Ghian Wright, and mastered by Maor Appelbaum. Watch the video below.

Musicians on the single:

Tony West - Lead Vocals

Rafael Moreira - Guitars

Nate Morton - Drums

Christopher Johnson - Guitar, Bass, Keyboards, Programmer, Backing Vocals

Tony West was raised in the Bronx on Ramones, Bad Brains, and NYHC. Hearing the call of the wild west, Tony made his way to Los Angeles at 19 years old. He initially collaborated with guitarist Todd Youth (Murphy’s Law/Danzig) and Malfunkshun, which was kept active by Andy Wood’s brother Kevin Wood.

Tony took a break from L.A. to try out Memphis in 1998. While he was there, he attended the first Saliva gig with Paul Crosby on drums. This historic event marked the beginning of a lifelong friendship between Paul and Tony, ultimately leading to a management collaboration and Paul joining Blacklist Union. In addition, Tony recorded with Saliva and Jon E. Love (Love/Hate) in 2014.

Tony decided to go in his own direction in 2006. With a shamanistic blend of Stone Temple Pilots, G N’ R, Malfunkshun, and Mother Love Bone... Blacklist Union was born.

"Letters From The Psych Ward" video:

“The Queen Of Everything” video: