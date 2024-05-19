BLACKLIST UNION Release New Single / Video "Horns & Halos"; Announce 2024 Tour Dates

Blacklist Union has unveiled their new single and video "Horns & Halos", from their forthcoming album Slay The Dragon, slated for release at the end of 2024. The album will be available on all digital platforms, in addition to CD and Vinyl formats.

"The single is about the battle of good and evil," says the band's frontman Tony West.

On the live front, Blacklist Union has announced new tour dates in support of their single. The trek kicks off on May 23rd in San Diego, CA at Brick By Brick, and wraps up on July 27th in Los Angeles, CA at The Whisky.

(Photo by Krystie Lee Shirley)