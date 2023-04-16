BLACKLIST UNION Release Official Music Video For "The Queen Of Everything"; Fifth Album, Letters From The Psych Ward, Due Summer 2023

Hard rock band Blacklist Union has returned with the official music video for their new single, "The Queen Of Everything". Filmed and directed by Thomas Crane of Kill Devil Films, "The Queen Of Everything" is the first single off of the band's upcoming fifth album, Letters From The Psych Ward, tentatively set to release in Summer 2023.

"'The Queen Of Everything' is about never letting love destroy you, and never ever judging a book by its cover," says Blacklist Union.

Blacklist Union are back in the studio working on their fifth CD, Letters From The Psych Ward. Fans are guaranteed inspiration from this brand of street rock with songs like “Out On A Jones”, “Keys To The Kingdom”, and “Dirty Halo”. Gifted singer/songwriter Tony West spins a musical web, tackling subjects not often mentioned with heart wrenching honesty, and sometimes humor. Addiction, sex, friendship, child abuse, death, and living on the edge of destruction are just a fraction of what the band touches on in their music. Blacklist Union is a true rock n’ roll band that continuously pushes themselves to the limit in every aspect of their music and live performance.

“Letters From The Psych Ward is about keeping your sanity before trying to keep someone else’s," reveals Tony West.