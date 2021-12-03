BLACKMORE'S NIGHT Release "I Saw Three Ships" Lyric Video

Following traditional Holiday music back to its roots, Blackmore’s Night (Candice Night and Ritchie Blackmore) approach Christmas songs with their own unique styling. They recently relaunched their classic album Winter Carols, available as a high-quality 2CD Digipak Edition and digital album (earMUSIC). A lyric video for "I Saw Three Ships" is released today, and can be viewed below.

Originally released in 2006, this 2021 version has been carefully remastered and contains these four tracks that were previously unavailable in this format: “Here We Come A-Caroling”, “It Came Upon A Midnight Clear”, “O Little Town Of Bethlehem” and “Silent Night”. Additionally, Winter Carols includes a remastered version of their timeless Christmas single “Christmas Eve”.

A brand-new song, “Coventry Carol”, is an English Christmas carol dating back to the 16th century with additional lyrics by award-winning lyricist / vocalist Candice Night and new musical arrangements by legendary guitarist Ritchie Blackmore.

Mastering the mix of Rock and Folk elements, Blackmore’s Night have always perfected the art of creating music for family, friends, and fans to come together and celebrate. Winter Carols provides the perfect backdrop for the holiday season.

Tracklisting:

CD1:

"Coventry Carol"

"Deck The Halls"

"God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen"

"O Christmas Tree"

"Hark! The Herald Angels Sing" / "O Come All Ye Faithful"

"I Saw Three Ships"

"Winter (Basse Dance)"

"Ding Dong Merrily On High"

"Ma-O-Tzur"

"Good King Wenceslas"

"Simple Gifts (Lord Of The Dance)"

"We Three Kings"

"Wish You Were Here" (2021)

"Emmanuel"

"Christmas Eve"

"We Wish You A Merry Christmas"

CD2:

"Crowning Of The King"

"Here We Come A-Caroling"

"It Came Upon A Midnight Clear"

"O Little Town Of Bethlehem"

"Silent Night"

"Christmas Eve" (2013 Version)

"Hark! The Herald Angels Sing" / "O Come All Ye Faithful" (Live From Minstrel Hall)

"Emmanuel" (Live From Minstrel Hall)

"We Three Kings" (Live From Minstrel Hall)

"Ma-O-Tzur" (Live From Minstrel Hall)

"Good King Wenceslas" (Live From Minstrel Hall)

"I Saw Three Ships" lyric video:

"Christmas Eve" video: