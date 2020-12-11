BLACKMORE'S NIGHT To Release Nature's Light Album In March; "Once Upon December" Lyric Video Posted

On March 12, Blackmore’s Night will release Nature’s Light, their eleventh studio album and the first in six years. Today, the band, founded in 1997 by award-winning vocalist Candice Night and legendary guitar icon Ritchie Blackmore, reveal the first single and lyric video, "Once Upon December", a foretaste of the highly anticipated new album.

"Once Upon December" is available for immediate streaming and download here. Watch the video below.

The ten new tracks make for a quintessential Blackmore’s Night album. Once again, Ritchie Blackmore and Candice Night successfully mix the tradition of Folk music and their love for the Renaissance era, inspired by the myths and legends of ancient times.

“The story of Nature’s Light is the story of nature being the true queen and the simplicity and magic of everyday miracles that happen right before your eyes”, says Candice Night. “If you feel stagnant or repressed in your surroundings, it is important to take a break from the mundane and go where your heart leads you. It allows you to recharge and begin again with fresh and renewed energy. For some it is the ocean, for some the woods, for some feeling the sun on your face. Our music is an escape from the stress and pressure of modern times. Journey back through time with us, to a simpler, magical time where music enters your heart and soul.”

Transcend time with Blackmore's Night to a world with no stress, just the beauty of nature, and fairy tales, sunsets and moonlit skies. Welcome to the Blackmore's Night experience.

While the album is rooted in a traditional approach, fans of Ritchie Blackmore’s unique style will not be disappointed. Heartfelt ballads, such as a brand-new version of "Wish You Were Here", set the scene for the magical tales on "Four Winds" and "The Twisted Oak". On the two instrumental tracks - "Darker Shade Of Black" and "Der letzte Musketier" – Ritchie’s guitar brilliance shines through.

Nature’s Light will be released on multiple formats via earMUSIC. Among these is a Strictly Limited 2CD Hardcover Mediabook Edition including a bonus CD featuring a carefully selected set of Blackmore’s Night’s masterpieces from their extensive back catalogue. Furthermore, the album will become available as a CD Digipak Edition, a Strictly Limited Heavyweight 1LP Gatefold Edition on Yellow Vinyl, a 180g 1LP Gatefold Edition on Black Vinyl as well as Digital.

Nature’s Light is available for pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Once Upon December"

"Four Winds"

"Feather In The Wind"

"Darker Shade Of Black" (Instrumental)

"The Twisted Oak"

"Nature’s Light"

"Der Letzte Musketier" (Instrumental)

"Wish You Were Here" (2021)

"Going To The Faire"

"Second Element"

"Once Upon December" lyric video: