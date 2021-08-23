BLACKTHORNE - Hard Rock Supergroup Featuring GRAHAM BONNET, BOB KULICK, FRANKIE BANALI, JIMMY WALDO, CHUCK WRIGHT To Reissue Sole Album On Vinyl

When you combine former members of bands such as KISS, Rainbow, Quiet Riot, and Alcatrazz you get the hard rock supergroup, Blackthorne.

In 1993, Bob Kulick (fuitar), Graham Bonnet (vocals), Frankie Banali (drums), Jimmy Waldo (keyboards), and Chuck Wright (bass) released

their legendary debut and sole Blackthorne album, Afterlife.

The album includes bonus live unplugged performances of "Afterlife" and "We Won’t Be Forgotten". Also included are demo cuts of songs, "Wild Inside", "Get My Heart Out Of Here", "Afterlife", and "Baby You’re The Blood".

The notable title track, "Afterlife" is a big powerhouse rock song that sets the stage for the entire album of heavyweight talent and shredding vocal screams by Bonnet.

After twenty-seven years of the initial release of Afterlife, music label Renaissance Records has announced that they will be reissuing this hard rock album on deluxe vinyl. This deluxe 180-gram vinyl will include a gatefold, lost photos, lyric sheet, and trading cards of each band member.

Afterlife by Blackthorne is available now for pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Cradle To The Grave"

"Afterlife"

"We Won’t Be Forgotten"

"Breaking The Chains"

"Over And Over"

"Hard Feelings"

"Baby You’re The Blood"

"Sex Crime"

"Love From The Ashes"

"All Night Long"

"Wild Inside" [demo]

"Get My Heart Out Of Here" [demo]

"Since You Been Gone"

"Afterlife" [demo]

"Baby You’re The Blood" [demo]

"Afterlife" [live]

"We Won’t Be Forgotten" [live]