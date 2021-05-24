BLACKTOP MOJO Announce Summer Tour Dates

"We are beyond excited to announce that we'll be back on the road this summer," says Blacktop Mojo. "Tickets and VIPs go on sale everywhere Friday (May 28th)." Confirmed dates are as listed:

July

10- Tulsa, OK - The Shrine

11 - Columbia, MO - Rose Music Hall

13 - Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge

14 - Watertown, SD - The Goss Opera House

15 - Cadott, WI - Rock Fest

17 - Grand Rapids, MI - Upheaval Festival

19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

20 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

22 - Johnson City, TN - Capones

23 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero

24 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Purgatory)

25 - Huntsville, AL - Sidetracks Music Hall

27 - Jackson, MS - Hal & Mal's Red Room

28 - Leesville, LA -Shooters Bar & Billiards

30 - Chickasha, OK -Legends Pub House

31 - Kansas City, MO - Headlights Bar & Grill

August

1 - Des Moines, IA -Leftys

3 - Minot, ND - The 'O' Riginal Bar & Nightclub

4 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

6 - Sheboygan, WI - Kiwanis Park

7 - Fort Madison, IA - RiverfestFM

8 - Madison, WI - The Annex

10 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester

11 - Columbus, OH - Woodlands Tavern

13 - Port Byron, IL - Port Byron Great River Tug Fest

14 - Three Rivers, MI - Abate SummerFest

15 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

17 - Nashville, TN - The End

18 - Memphis, TN - Growlers

20 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

21 - Hutchinson, KS - The Red Shed

22 - Lubbock, TX - Jake's

Blacktop Mojo has revealed the artwork for their upcoming, self-titled fourth studio album. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

"This group of songs in particular really kind of reflects our sound; all of our influences put together. We feel like it embodies what we're all about," says Blacktop Mojo.