BLACKTOP MOJO Announce Summer Tour Dates
May 24, 2021, 12 minutes ago
"We are beyond excited to announce that we'll be back on the road this summer," says Blacktop Mojo. "Tickets and VIPs go on sale everywhere Friday (May 28th)." Confirmed dates are as listed:
July
10- Tulsa, OK - The Shrine
11 - Columbia, MO - Rose Music Hall
13 - Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge
14 - Watertown, SD - The Goss Opera House
15 - Cadott, WI - Rock Fest
17 - Grand Rapids, MI - Upheaval Festival
19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse
20 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club
22 - Johnson City, TN - Capones
23 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero
24 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Purgatory)
25 - Huntsville, AL - Sidetracks Music Hall
27 - Jackson, MS - Hal & Mal's Red Room
28 - Leesville, LA -Shooters Bar & Billiards
30 - Chickasha, OK -Legends Pub House
31 - Kansas City, MO - Headlights Bar & Grill
August
1 - Des Moines, IA -Leftys
3 - Minot, ND - The 'O' Riginal Bar & Nightclub
4 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze
6 - Sheboygan, WI - Kiwanis Park
7 - Fort Madison, IA - RiverfestFM
8 - Madison, WI - The Annex
10 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester
11 - Columbus, OH - Woodlands Tavern
13 - Port Byron, IL - Port Byron Great River Tug Fest
14 - Three Rivers, MI - Abate SummerFest
15 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
17 - Nashville, TN - The End
18 - Memphis, TN - Growlers
20 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag
21 - Hutchinson, KS - The Red Shed
22 - Lubbock, TX - Jake's
Blacktop Mojo has revealed the artwork for their upcoming, self-titled fourth studio album. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.
"This group of songs in particular really kind of reflects our sound; all of our influences put together. We feel like it embodies what we're all about," says Blacktop Mojo.