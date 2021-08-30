BLACKTOP MOJO Cancel Shows After Band Member Tests Positive For COVID-19

Blacktop Mojo are temporarily pulling off the road due to an unspecified band member contracting COVID-19. Their official statement reads:

"It’s with a heavy heart that we unfortunately have to announce the cancellation of the next 5 shows. We’ve done our part to get ourselves tested, to remain safe during these uncertain times, and to make sure we’re healthy and able to do our jobs safely for you leading up to this small run of shows. Today, one of the band members tested positive for Coronavirus. The next step for us is to follow the guidelines in place for him to recover and to properly quarantine himself in the process. We are heartbroken to share this news but this is the right way to move forward. We don’t want to put any of our fans or anyone at risk. Refunds for tickets can be received at point of purchase and refunds for VIPs will be given through our website. (VIPs can also be redeemed for a later date) We’re sorry y’all."

The cancelled Blacktop Mojo shows are:

September

1 - Little Rock, AR - Stickyz

2 - Springfield, MO - Odyssey Lounge

3 - Hobart, IN - The Hobart Art Theater

4 - Oconomowoc, WI - Wisconsin Harley-Davidson

5 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Pub

Drummer Nathan Gillis has commented further, saying: "Apologies to everyone this inconveniences, but send us all the prayers and vibes for the severity of the case to be minimal, and recovery swift, please."

Blacktop Mojo released their self-titled album on August 13th. The 12-track record is the band's fourth, and the follow-up to their 2019 effort, Under The Sun.

Tracklisting:

"Wicked Woman"

"Bed Tundy"

"Latex"

"Rewind"

"Jealousy"

"Make Believe"

"Darlin' I Won't Tell"

"Do It For The Money"

"Hold Me Down"

"Cough"

"Stratus Melancholia"

"Tail Lights"

Thus far, videos for "Tail Lights" and "Wicked Woman" have been released:

(Photo by Dustin Dow)