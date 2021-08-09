BLACKTOP MOJO Experience Production Delays For CD, Vinyl Versions Of New Album

Blacktop Mojo will release their self-titled album on August 13th. The 12-track record is the band's fourth, and the follow-up to their 2019 effort, Under The Sun.

However, depending upon where you ordered your physical copy from, you may experience a setback in delivery. The band has issued the following statement:

"Due to production delays at both the CD and Vinyl manufacturing plants, retail stock of our new album in both configurations will be delayed past this Friday's official release date. CD pre-orders from our band campaign will not be effected. If you pre-ordered the album on CD from our website, you will get your CD this week.

The album will be available for digital download and streaming on all platforms on Friday!

Physical CDs will be available at Amazon and all retail stores on August 27th. Unfortunately Vinyl will not be available until mid-September. We apologize for the delays, but the pandemic has caused backlogs at all CD and Vinyl manufacturing plants worldwide. We apologize for the inconvenience. If we had it our way, this would have worked out perfectly, but our hands are tied. Thank you for supporting us in the making of this record. We couldn't have done it without you!! We look forward to all of you hearing our new record and we thank you for your patience and understanding!"

Tracklisting:

"Wicked Woman"

"Bed Tundy"

"Latex"

"Rewind"

"Jealousy"

"Make Believe"

"Darlin' I Won't Tell"

"Do It For The Money"

"Hold Me Down"

"Cough"

"Stratus Melancholia"

"Tail Lights"

Thus far, videos for "Tail Lights" and "Wicked Woman" have been released:

Catch Blacktop Mojo live on tour at the following venues:

August

10 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester

11 - Columbus, OH - Woodlands Tavern

13 - Port Byron, IL - Port Byron Great River Tug Fest

14 - Three Rivers, MI - Abate SummerFest

15 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

17 - Nashville, TN - The End

18 - Memphis, TN - Growlers

20 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

21 - Hutchinson, KS - The Red Shed

22 - Lubbock, TX - Jake's

September

1 - Little Rock, AR - Stickyz Rock-n-Roll Chicken Shack

2 - Springfield, MO - Odyssey Lounge

3 - Hobart, IN - The Hobart Art Theater

4 - Oconomowoc, WI - Wisconsin Harley-Davidson

5 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Pub

24 - Fort Worth, TX - Rail Club

25 - Enid, OK - Fling At The Springs

26 - Fort Smith, AR - Temple Live

30 - Biloxi, MS - The Cannery Bar & Grill

October

2 - Destin, FL - Club LA w/ Nonpoint

3 - Lake City, FL - Halpatter Brewing Company

5 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar

7 - Charlotte, NC - Amos

8 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger

9 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans Music Hall

10 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27

12 - Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland

13 - Syracuse, NY - Lost Horizon

15 - Marietta, OH - Adelphia Music Hall

16 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC

21 - Providence, RI - Alchemy

22 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wallys

23 - Hartford, CT - Webster Underground

24 - Albany, NY - Empire Underground

26 - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk Place

28 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

29 - Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theater

30 - Battle Creek, MI - Music Factory

31 - Ft Wayne, IN - Pieres

November

3 - West Dundee, IL - Rockhaus

4 - Peoria, IL - Crusens

5 - Wichita, KS - Temple Live

6 - Texarkana, AR - Crossties

(Photo by Dustin Dow)