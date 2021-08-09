BLACKTOP MOJO Experience Production Delays For CD, Vinyl Versions Of New Album
Blacktop Mojo will release their self-titled album on August 13th. The 12-track record is the band's fourth, and the follow-up to their 2019 effort, Under The Sun.
However, depending upon where you ordered your physical copy from, you may experience a setback in delivery. The band has issued the following statement:
"Due to production delays at both the CD and Vinyl manufacturing plants, retail stock of our new album in both configurations will be delayed past this Friday's official release date. CD pre-orders from our band campaign will not be effected. If you pre-ordered the album on CD from our website, you will get your CD this week.
The album will be available for digital download and streaming on all platforms on Friday!
Physical CDs will be available at Amazon and all retail stores on August 27th. Unfortunately Vinyl will not be available until mid-September. We apologize for the delays, but the pandemic has caused backlogs at all CD and Vinyl manufacturing plants worldwide. We apologize for the inconvenience. If we had it our way, this would have worked out perfectly, but our hands are tied. Thank you for supporting us in the making of this record. We couldn't have done it without you!! We look forward to all of you hearing our new record and we thank you for your patience and understanding!"
Tracklisting:
"Wicked Woman"
"Bed Tundy"
"Latex"
"Rewind"
"Jealousy"
"Make Believe"
"Darlin' I Won't Tell"
"Do It For The Money"
"Hold Me Down"
"Cough"
"Stratus Melancholia"
"Tail Lights"
Thus far, videos for "Tail Lights" and "Wicked Woman" have been released:
Catch Blacktop Mojo live on tour at the following venues:
August
10 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester
11 - Columbus, OH - Woodlands Tavern
13 - Port Byron, IL - Port Byron Great River Tug Fest
14 - Three Rivers, MI - Abate SummerFest
15 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
17 - Nashville, TN - The End
18 - Memphis, TN - Growlers
20 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag
21 - Hutchinson, KS - The Red Shed
22 - Lubbock, TX - Jake's
September
1 - Little Rock, AR - Stickyz Rock-n-Roll Chicken Shack
2 - Springfield, MO - Odyssey Lounge
3 - Hobart, IN - The Hobart Art Theater
4 - Oconomowoc, WI - Wisconsin Harley-Davidson
5 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Pub
24 - Fort Worth, TX - Rail Club
25 - Enid, OK - Fling At The Springs
26 - Fort Smith, AR - Temple Live
30 - Biloxi, MS - The Cannery Bar & Grill
October
2 - Destin, FL - Club LA w/ Nonpoint
3 - Lake City, FL - Halpatter Brewing Company
5 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar
7 - Charlotte, NC - Amos
8 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger
9 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans Music Hall
10 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27
12 - Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland
13 - Syracuse, NY - Lost Horizon
15 - Marietta, OH - Adelphia Music Hall
16 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC
21 - Providence, RI - Alchemy
22 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wallys
23 - Hartford, CT - Webster Underground
24 - Albany, NY - Empire Underground
26 - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk Place
28 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop
29 - Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theater
30 - Battle Creek, MI - Music Factory
31 - Ft Wayne, IN - Pieres
November
3 - West Dundee, IL - Rockhaus
4 - Peoria, IL - Crusens
5 - Wichita, KS - Temple Live
6 - Texarkana, AR - Crossties
(Photo by Dustin Dow)