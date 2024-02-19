BLACKTOP MOJO Frontman MATT JAMES Reveals New Song "Like Wild Horses" Was Inspired By A Breakup And Bukowski

"Like Wild Horses" is the second single from Blacktop Mojo's fifth studio album Pollen, due out April 5, 2024. The song is available to stream / download now at this location. Vocalist Matt James has shared the origins of this song:

"I wrote 'Like Wild Horses' to cope with an extremely painful breakup I went through.

When we split, all the furniture was hers, so I came home to an empty house. The only thing left in the house was a TV, a coffee table, and a mattress that I drug in and put on the floor to sleep on. On that coffee table was a poetry book by Charles Bukowski entitled, The Days Run Away Like Wild Horses. Those first few nights were rough, but I had my guitar to keep me company. As I strummed absentmindedly, looking around at the bare walls, I glanced down and saw the words on the cover of that book and yelled them as loud as my lungs would allow, and for the first time in those few days, I felt good. As I kept strumming and singing those words, the rest of the first few lines of the song poured out of me. I made a rough recording and went to bed.

A few months down the road I showed @grandpanate_btm and he latched onto the idea and said he’d like to help me finish the song. We invited our buddy, @bigsbygram over and we turned the song into what it became.

Thank you to everyone who’s been streaming it over the weekend. After 10 years of doing this, I am still surprised at how music can take some of the worst moments of your life and turn them into something positive."

The cover art for Pollen can be seen below. Pre-orders can be placed here.

The official music video for "Red Enough", the first single from Pollen, can be enjoyed below.

In live news, Clutch have announced their upcoming New World Samurai Tour 2024, with support from Blacktop Mojo and The Native Howl. The trek kicks off on April 26 in Richmond, VA, and concludes on May 19 in Columbus, OH.

Dates and a video trailer can be found below.

April

26 - Richmond, VA - The National

27 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen

29 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre

May

1 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep

2 - Estes Park, CO - Stanley Hotel

3 - Estes Park, CO - Stanley Hotel

4 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up Aspen

5 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

7 - Lubbock, TX - The Garden

9 - Pelham, TN - The Caverns

10 - Columbia, SC - The Senate

11 - Daytona, FL - Welcome To Rockville

12 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

14 - Columbia, MO - The Blue Note

15 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live

17 - Sioux City, IA - Anthem at Hard Rock

18 - Belvidere - IL - The Apollo Theatre

19 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple

(Photo by @ohcrapitskurt)