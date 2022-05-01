BLACKTOP MOJO Introduce Animated Video For "Jealousy/Make Believe"

Texas rock band Blacktop Mojo has released an animated video for "Jealousy/Make Believe". a two track compilation and first installment for the three song concept within their 2021 released, self-titled album.

Created by frontman Matt James and bassist Catt Murtis on the porch of the band’s house in Palestine, TX, with an acoustic guitar, "Jealousy/Make Believe" blossomed in Nashville with the help of producer Philip Mosley. The animated video will be released in two parts, with part two concluding the story with "Darlin I Won’t Tell', which will be released later.

“From our fourth record, ‘Jealousy/Make Believe’ and ‘Darlin I Won’t Tell’ are sort of a concept album within the album. The three songs flow together as a singular narrative and we wanted to create a striking visual to convey the story. We decided to do something cool that we’ve never done before and make a three-song animated video to tell this story of heartbreak, murder, and deception.” - Blacktop Mojo

Catch Blacktop Mojo live, openng for Buckcherry, at the following shows:

May

1 - Bloomington, IL - Castle Theatre

3 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi Fi (The Annex)

4 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

6 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

7 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop - SOLD OUT

8 - Horseheads, NY - The L

10 - Hermon, ME - Morgan Hill Event Center

11 - Portland, ME - Aura

13 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

14 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho

16 - Murrells Inlet, SC - Suck Bang Blow

17 - Black Mountain, NC - Silverados

18 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre