BLACKTOP MOJO Introduce Animated Video For "Jealousy/Make Believe"
May 1, 2022, 56 minutes ago
Texas rock band Blacktop Mojo has released an animated video for "Jealousy/Make Believe". a two track compilation and first installment for the three song concept within their 2021 released, self-titled album.
Created by frontman Matt James and bassist Catt Murtis on the porch of the band’s house in Palestine, TX, with an acoustic guitar, "Jealousy/Make Believe" blossomed in Nashville with the help of producer Philip Mosley. The animated video will be released in two parts, with part two concluding the story with "Darlin I Won’t Tell', which will be released later.
“From our fourth record, ‘Jealousy/Make Believe’ and ‘Darlin I Won’t Tell’ are sort of a concept album within the album. The three songs flow together as a singular narrative and we wanted to create a striking visual to convey the story. We decided to do something cool that we’ve never done before and make a three-song animated video to tell this story of heartbreak, murder, and deception.” - Blacktop Mojo
Catch Blacktop Mojo live, openng for Buckcherry, at the following shows:
May
1 - Bloomington, IL - Castle Theatre
3 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi Fi (The Annex)
4 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall
6 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre
7 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop - SOLD OUT
8 - Horseheads, NY - The L
10 - Hermon, ME - Morgan Hill Event Center
11 - Portland, ME - Aura
13 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall
14 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho
16 - Murrells Inlet, SC - Suck Bang Blow
17 - Black Mountain, NC - Silverados
18 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre