BLACKTOP MOJO - "Like Wild Horses" Live From Southbound Sessions; Video

"Blacktop Mojo have been kicking ass for over a decade and their music catalog is insane, with a cover of Aerosmith's "Dream On" racking in over 22 million streams on Spotify alone," begins Matt Green from Southbound Sessions.

"They walk a thin genre blending line of hard rock and Texas country, and we're stoked to have featured them on the Southbound Sessions channel this week. 'Like Wild Horses' is a single from their latest album, Pollen. Big thanks to the folks at Victory Guns and Guitars in Lindale, Texas for letting us shoot at their spot."

Blacktop Mojo released their fifth studio album, Pollen, on April 5th.

With inspirations ranging from Alice In Chains, Soundgarden, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Bill Withers and Stone Temple Pilots. to Bob Seger and Etta James, Blacktop Mojo’s music has elements of heavy rock, grunge, soul, blues, and a little splash of southern twang.

Pollen artwork and tracklisting:

"The End Is Gonna Come"

"Weary I Roam"

"I Can't Tell"

"Please Don't Call"

"Red Enough"

"Rise"

"As The Light Fades"

"Something's Changed"

"Shoulda Just Gone To Sleep"

"Born To Lose"

"Like Wild Horses"

In live news, Clutch have announced their upcoming New World Samurai Tour 2024, with support from Blacktop Mojo and The Native Howl. The trek kicks off on April 26th in Richmond, VA, and concludes on May 19th in Columbus, OH.

“When you come see us, you’re seeing rock and roll the way it used to be. A group of people on stage playing their instruments right in front of your face. No laptops, no backing tracks. What you see is what you get,” says Matt James, lead singer of Blacktop Mojo.

Dates and a video trailer can be found below.

April

26 - Richmond, VA - The National

27 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen

29 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre

May

1 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep

2 - Estes Park, CO - Stanley Hotel

3 - Estes Park, CO - Stanley Hotel

4 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up Aspen

5 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

7 - Lubbock, TX - The Garden

9 - Pelham, TN - The Caverns

10 - Columbia, SC - The Senate

11 - Daytona, FL - Welcome To Rockville

12 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

14 - Columbia, MO - The Blue Note

15 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live

17 - Sioux City, IA - Anthem at Hard Rock

18 - Belvidere - IL - The Apollo Theatre

19 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple

For further details, visit Blacktop Mojo on Facebook.