BLACKTOP MOJO - New Album, Pollen, Due In April 2024; Pre-Orders Available Now

"We've got a new record called Pollen coming out April 5th of 2024 and we need you help to finish it," says Blacktop Mojo.

"Check out our website to pre-order the record, and as a bonus, you'll receive the track in this video instantly! You can only get the track if you pre-order the record. The song will not be on the album. It's a special track only for folks that pre-order!"

Pollen is the fifth full-length studio album from Blacktop Mojo. Pre-order this album and immediately receive the exclusive, new song "What Have You Done".

The cover art for Pollen can be seen below. The tracklisting has not been revealed yet.

In live news, Blacktop Mojo has confirmed the initial batch of dates for their Sun On My Face Tour 2023. Tickets and VIP are on sale now. More shows will be announced soon.

July
20 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street 
22 - Menagha, MN - Mid Summer Music Fest 
23 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze 
26 - Lakewood, OH - The Winchester Music Tavern 
28 - Worcester, MA - Off The Rails 
30 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's 

August
4 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop 
5 - Mt Vernon, IL - Ash Bash Art & Music Festival 
6 - Joliet, IL - The Forge 
11 - Ringle, WI - Q And Z Expo Center
12 - Three Rivers, MI - Elkhart County Abate SummerFest
13 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall
19 - McAlester, OK - Downtown 312

 



