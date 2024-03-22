BLACKTOP MOJO - New Single, "I Can't Tell", Out Now

Blacktop Mojo has released “I Can’t Tell” - a blues and grunge-inspired, southern twang track that soars high above modern rock with its genius instrumentation and catchy melody. Stream “I Can’t Tell” now at this location.

“I Can’t Tell” follows Blacktop Mojo’s recent release “As The Light Fades”, from earlier this month, and will be followed by a full-length studio album, Pollen, on April 5th.

Blacktop Mojo’s grunge influences shine through in this track, with powerful guitar riffs and their infamous Southern twang style. Producer Philip Mosley referred to it as “Texas Nirvana” for its twangy instrumentation and sludgy undertones. Lyrics demonstrate the talent of writers Matt James and Matt Curtis, while producer Philip Mosley layers in sounds reminiscent of their vast array of grunge and rock influences, along with new sounds unique to the group.

Created by Matt James drawing from his various musical inspirations, “I Can’t Tell” started when he began tinkering with different melodies in the carport of the band’s home. From there, the song quickly became a group favorite from the new album in studio recordings. The song juggles simple acoustics with a climactic chorus, focusing on themes of indecision in love, and the modern dating scene with lyrics like, “I can’t tell if your kiss is heaven, or your love is hell.”

“‘I Can’t Tell’ is about dating in the modern age. Commitment is a hard thing to come by and only getting scarcer. It’s hard to trust anyone, especially yourself,” says Matt James, lead singer of Blacktop Mojo.

With inspirations ranging from Alice In Chains, Soundgarden, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Bill Withers and Stone Temple Pilots. to Bob Seger and Etta James, Blacktop Mojo’s music has elements of heavy rock, grunge, soul, blues, and a little splash of southern twang.

Pollen artwork and tracklisting:

"The End Is Gonna Come"

"Weary I Roam"

"I Can't Tell"

"Please Don't Call"

"Red Enough"

"Rise"

"As The Light Fades"

"Something's Changed"

"Shoulda Just Gone To Sleep"

"Born To Lose"

"Like Wild Horses"

In live news, Clutch have announced their upcoming New World Samurai Tour 2024, with support from Blacktop Mojo and The Native Howl. The trek kicks off on April 26th in Richmond, VA, and concludes on May 19th in Columbus, OH.

“When you come see us, you’re seeing rock and roll the way it used to be. A group of people on stage playing their instruments right in front of your face. No laptops, no backing tracks. What you see is what you get,” says Matt James, lead singer of Blacktop Mojo.

Dates and a video trailer can be found below.

April

26 - Richmond, VA - The National

27 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen

29 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre

May

1 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep

2 - Estes Park, CO - Stanley Hotel

3 - Estes Park, CO - Stanley Hotel

4 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up Aspen

5 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

7 - Lubbock, TX - The Garden

9 - Pelham, TN - The Caverns

10 - Columbia, SC - The Senate

11 - Daytona, FL - Welcome To Rockville

12 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

14 - Columbia, MO - The Blue Note

15 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live

17 - Sioux City, IA - Anthem at Hard Rock

18 - Belvidere - IL - The Apollo Theatre

19 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple

For further details, visit Blacktop Mojo on Facebook.