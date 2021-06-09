BLACKTOP MOJO Release "Tail Lights" Video From Self-Titled Album Due In August
June 9, 2021, 56 minutes ago
Blacktop Mojo will release their self-titled album on August 13th. The 12-track record is the band's fourth and is the follow up to their 2019 release Under The Sun.
The album was produced by longtime producer Phil Mosley and recorded in Nashville and in the band's hometown of Palestine, Texas. Today, the band premieres the first video for the song "Tail Lights". The video was directed by Drew McCuistion and shot in Palestine, Texas.
"Tail Lights" is available for streaming and download at all DSPs here.
Blacktop Mojo will commence their 2021 tour schedule in Tulsa, Oklahoma on July 10th. The first leg runs through August 22nd in Lubbock, Texas. The band will be touring throughout 2021 and 2022 in support of the album. Leg one tour dates are below. All info on tickets and VIP packages can be found at this location.
July
10- Tulsa, OK - The Shrine
11 - Columbia, MO - Rose Music Hall
13 - Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge
14 - Watertown, SD - The Goss Opera House
16 - Cadott, WI - Rock Fest
17 - Grand Rapids, MI - Upheaval Festival
19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse
20 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club
22 - Johnson City, TN - Capones
23 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero
24 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Purgatory)
25 - Huntsville, AL - Sidetracks Music Hall
27 - Jackson, MS - Hal & Mal's Red Room
28 - Leesville, LA -Shooters Bar & Billiards
30 - Chickasha, OK -Legends Pub House
31 - Kansas City, MO - Headlights Bar & Grill
August
1 - Des Moines, IA -Leftys
3 - Minot, ND - The 'O' Riginal Bar & Nightclub
4 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze
6 - Sheboygan, WI - Kiwanis Park
7 - Fort Madison, IA - RiverfestFM
8 - Madison, WI - The Annex
10 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester
11 - Columbus, OH - Woodlands Tavern
13 - Port Byron, IL - Port Byron Great River Tug Fest
14 - Three Rivers, MI - Abate SummerFest
15 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
17 - Nashville, TN - The End
18 - Memphis, TN - Growlers
20 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag
21 - Hutchinson, KS - The Red Shed
22 - Lubbock, TX - Jake's
Blacktop Mojo has revealed the artwork for their upcoming, self-titled fourth studio album. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.
"This group of songs in particular really kind of reflects our sound; all of our influences put together. We feel like it embodies what we're all about," says Blacktop Mojo.