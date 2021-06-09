BLACKTOP MOJO Release "Tail Lights" Video From Self-Titled Album Due In August

Blacktop Mojo will release their self-titled album on August 13th. The 12-track record is the band's fourth and is the follow up to their 2019 release Under The Sun.

The album was produced by longtime producer Phil Mosley and recorded in Nashville and in the band's hometown of Palestine, Texas. Today, the band premieres the first video for the song "Tail Lights". The video was directed by Drew McCuistion and shot in Palestine, Texas.

"Tail Lights" is available for streaming and download at all DSPs here.

Blacktop Mojo will commence their 2021 tour schedule in Tulsa, Oklahoma on July 10th. The first leg runs through August 22nd in Lubbock, Texas. The band will be touring throughout 2021 and 2022 in support of the album. Leg one tour dates are below. All info on tickets and VIP packages can be found at this location.

July

10- Tulsa, OK - The Shrine

11 - Columbia, MO - Rose Music Hall

13 - Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge

14 - Watertown, SD - The Goss Opera House

16 - Cadott, WI - Rock Fest

17 - Grand Rapids, MI - Upheaval Festival

19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

20 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

22 - Johnson City, TN - Capones

23 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero

24 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Purgatory)

25 - Huntsville, AL - Sidetracks Music Hall

27 - Jackson, MS - Hal & Mal's Red Room

28 - Leesville, LA -Shooters Bar & Billiards

30 - Chickasha, OK -Legends Pub House

31 - Kansas City, MO - Headlights Bar & Grill

August

1 - Des Moines, IA -Leftys

3 - Minot, ND - The 'O' Riginal Bar & Nightclub

4 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

6 - Sheboygan, WI - Kiwanis Park

7 - Fort Madison, IA - RiverfestFM

8 - Madison, WI - The Annex

10 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester

11 - Columbus, OH - Woodlands Tavern

13 - Port Byron, IL - Port Byron Great River Tug Fest

14 - Three Rivers, MI - Abate SummerFest

15 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

17 - Nashville, TN - The End

18 - Memphis, TN - Growlers

20 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

21 - Hutchinson, KS - The Red Shed

22 - Lubbock, TX - Jake's

Blacktop Mojo has revealed the artwork for their upcoming, self-titled fourth studio album. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

"This group of songs in particular really kind of reflects our sound; all of our influences put together. We feel like it embodies what we're all about," says Blacktop Mojo.