BLACKTOP MOJO Releases "As The Light Fades" Lyric Video

Blacktop Mojo has shared a feel-good lyric video for "As The Light Fades", which takes you back to a carefree time when you felt you could do anything and go anywhere, as long as you were home before dark. "As The Light Fades" is good old-fashioned rock n' roll.

"We wanted a lyric video to go along with 'As The Light Fades' that represented the nostalgia of summer times past and how it felt to run wild and free," says Blacktop Mojo vocalist Matt James.

Stream / download “As The Light Fades” now at this location.

“As The Light Fades” is the newest single from Blacktop Mojo's upcoming fifth album, Pollen, due out April 5, 2024.

The cover art for Pollen can be seen below. Pre-orders can be placed here.

Check out the previously released tracks "Like Wild Horses" and "Red Enough":

In live news, Clutch have announced their upcoming New World Samurai Tour 2024, with support from Blacktop Mojo and The Native Howl. The trek kicks off on April 26 in Richmond, VA, and concludes on May 19 in Columbus, OH.

Dates and a video trailer can be found below.

April

26 - Richmond, VA - The National

27 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen

29 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre

May

1 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep

2 - Estes Park, CO - Stanley Hotel

3 - Estes Park, CO - Stanley Hotel

4 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up Aspen

5 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

7 - Lubbock, TX - The Garden

9 - Pelham, TN - The Caverns

10 - Columbia, SC - The Senate

11 - Daytona, FL - Welcome To Rockville

12 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

14 - Columbia, MO - The Blue Note

15 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live

17 - Sioux City, IA - Anthem at Hard Rock

18 - Belvidere - IL - The Apollo Theatre

19 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple