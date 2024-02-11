BLACKTOP MOJO Releases Video For "Red Enough"

Blacktop Mojo has released the official music video for "Red Enough", the first single from their fifth studio album Pollen, due out April 5, 2024. The song is available to stream / download now at this location.

The cover art for Pollen can be seen below. Pre-orders can be placed here.

In live news, Clutch have announced their upcoming New World Samurai Tour 2024, with support from Blacktop Mojo and The Native Howl. The trek kicks off on April 26 in Richmond, VA, and concludes on May 19 in Columbus, OH.

Dates and a video trailer can be found below.

April

26 - Richmond, VA - The National

27 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen

29 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre

May

1 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep

2 - Estes Park, CO - Stanley Hotel

3 - Estes Park, CO - Stanley Hotel

4 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up Aspen

5 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

7 - Lubbock, TX - The Garden

9 - Pelham, TN - The Caverns

10 - Columbia, SC - The Senate

11 - Daytona, FL - Welcome To Rockville

12 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

14 - Columbia, MO - The Blue Note

15 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live

17 - Sioux City, IA - Anthem at Hard Rock

18 - Belvidere - IL - The Apollo Theatre

19 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple