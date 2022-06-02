BLACKTOP MOJO Reveal Animated Video For "Darlin I Won't Tell"

Texas rock band Blacktop Mojo have debuted the official music video for “Darlin I Won’t Tell”. The song is a conclusion to a three part concept featured on their last album, that starts with “Jealousy” and “Make Believe”. and concludes with “Darlin I Won’t Tell”. If you watched the first part, you know that this story of romance and murder probably won’t end well.

“From our fourth record, ‘Jealousy/Make Believe’ and ‘Darlin I Won’t Tell’ are sort of a concept album within the album. The three songs flow together as a singular narrative and we wanted to create a striking visual to convey the story. We decided to do something cool that we’ve never done before and make a three-song animated video to tell this story of heartbreak, murder, and deception.” - Blacktop Mojo

“Jealousy / Make Believe” video:

Catch Blacktop Mojo live at the following shows:

July

2 - Lindale, TX - Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse

15 - Kyle, TX - The Railhouse Bar

16 - McAlester, OK - Downtown 312

17 - Abilene, TX - The Zone Bar

19 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Dive Bar Kitchen Venue

20 - Tucson, AZ - Encoretucson

22 - Glendale, AZ - The 44 Sports Grill and Nightlife

23 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go-Go

24 - Fresno, CA - Strummer's

26 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

28 - Portland, OR - Dante's

29 - Zillah, WA - Perham Hall at The Old Warehouse

30 - Lewiston, ID - Snake River Rock Festival

August

1 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

2 - Denver, CO - Lost Lake