BLACKTOP MOJO Reveal Animated Video For "Darlin I Won't Tell"
June 2, 2022, 4 minutes ago
Texas rock band Blacktop Mojo have debuted the official music video for “Darlin I Won’t Tell”. The song is a conclusion to a three part concept featured on their last album, that starts with “Jealousy” and “Make Believe”. and concludes with “Darlin I Won’t Tell”. If you watched the first part, you know that this story of romance and murder probably won’t end well.
“From our fourth record, ‘Jealousy/Make Believe’ and ‘Darlin I Won’t Tell’ are sort of a concept album within the album. The three songs flow together as a singular narrative and we wanted to create a striking visual to convey the story. We decided to do something cool that we’ve never done before and make a three-song animated video to tell this story of heartbreak, murder, and deception.” - Blacktop Mojo
“Jealousy / Make Believe” video:
Catch Blacktop Mojo live at the following shows:
July
2 - Lindale, TX - Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse
15 - Kyle, TX - The Railhouse Bar
16 - McAlester, OK - Downtown 312
17 - Abilene, TX - The Zone Bar
19 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Dive Bar Kitchen Venue
20 - Tucson, AZ - Encoretucson
22 - Glendale, AZ - The 44 Sports Grill and Nightlife
23 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go-Go
24 - Fresno, CA - Strummer's
26 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
28 - Portland, OR - Dante's
29 - Zillah, WA - Perham Hall at The Old Warehouse
30 - Lewiston, ID - Snake River Rock Festival
August
1 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
2 - Denver, CO - Lost Lake