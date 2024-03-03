BLACKTOP MOJO Streams New Single "As The Light Fades"

Blacktop Mojo releases “As The Light Fades” - a track totally unlike anything they’ve created before, to be followed by a full-length studio album, Pollen, on April 5th. “As The Light Fades” is a feel-good anthem and a passionate track that oozes with infectious energy of summer and young love. Listen now at this location.

Blacktop Mojo’s classic rock influences shine through with powerful guitar riffs, while their infamous ‘Southern grunge’ makes its mark in the vocals and twangy instrumentation.

“'As The Light Fades' is a nostalgic look at young infatuation that turns into life-long love, from running inside when the streetlights come on all the way to the last tender kiss shared before crossing into The Great Beyond.” - Matt James, lead vocals for Blacktop Mojo

“'As The Light Fades' definitely had all the feel good classic rock n’ roll vibes, a style we hadn’t really touched before in previous albums. We honestly couldn’t be happier with the result, especially after having Rob McNelly, who has played for Bob Seger, add some guitar to it.” - Matt Curtis, bassist for Blacktop Mojo

The origin of the song started in 2021 with a Bob Seger-style melody created by Matt Curtis and Matt James on the porch of their shared ‘band house’. In no time, it progressed into a full-on classic rock n’ roll hit, with additions from Rob McNelley (guitarist for Bob Seger, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, and Luke Combs) himself.

Opening lyrics, “Don’t change the channel don’t turn the page. We’re living in the sunset of a golden age,” demonstrate the talent of writers Matt James and Matt Curtis, while producer Philip Mosley layers in sounds reminiscent of rock influences, along with Blacktop Mojo’s special flare.

With inspirations ranging all the way from Alice In Chains, Soundgarden, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Bill Withers, Stone Temple Pilots, to Bob Seger and Etta James, Blacktop Mojo’s music has elements of heavy rock, grunge, soul, blues, and a little splash of southern twang.

Make sure to catch Blacktop Mojo on tour from April to August. Their live itinerary can be found here.