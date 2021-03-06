BLACKTOP MOJO Unveil Cover Art For New Album

Blacktop Mojo has revealed the artwork for their upcoming, self-titled fourth studio album. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

"This group of songs in particular really kind of reflects our sound; all of our influences put together. We feel like it embodies what we're all about," says Blacktop Mojo.

The band is offering a select number of fans the opportunity of a lifetime!

"On April 24th, 2021 come down to beuatiful Rosewood Studios in Tyler, Texas and party with us as we all take our first listen through the new album. Hear first hand from the band the stories behind the songs, stories about the recording of the album, and everything in between."

Tickets are available here. Drinks (alcoholic and otherwise) and dinner will be provided. Note that travel and accommodations are not included.

(Photo: @katarzynacepek)