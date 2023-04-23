BLACKTOP MOJO Vocalist MATT JAMES Releases His First Solo Song "Way Too Strong"

Every morning before school, when the alarm on his clock-radio went off in Rusk, TX, Matt James awoke to the sounds of the only radio station that came in clear in his bedroom: KNUE - one of East Texas' largest country stations.

In between the sounds of the morning show, he was treated to country's biggest hits from the last 30 years, and slowly learned to love the words to every song and the twang of a steel guitar.

In the truck on the way to school, mixed CDs filled with rock and roll. Everything from AC/DC to ZZ Top came crashing through the speakers and rattled between his ears, down to his soul.

This mixture of rock and country eventually seeped right into his blood, and at the ripe young age of 20 years old, he helped found the band, Blacktop Mojo.

Something new has begun to emerge behind the scenes outside of the sludgy, heavy riffs of Blacktop, that hasn't forgotten rock and roll, but is a little closer to the twang that a young man heard in his bedroom every morning.

Matt James has just released a lyric video for his very first solo track, "Way Too Strong". The song can be streamed here.

(Photo courtesy of Ide Photography)