BLACKTOP MOJO Vocalist MATT JAMES Releases New Solo Song / Video "Chainsmoking Whiskey"

Blacktop Mojo singer Matt James has released a new solo song / video, "Chainsmoking Whiskey". Secure your copy now at this location.

"Had a great time shooting this music video," says Matt. "This was definitely the easiest music video I’ve ever done. Just circled up the trucks, lit a fire, and had a bunch of drinking and shenanigans with a couple friends. Huge thank you to Drew McCuistion for shooting the video, All Star Autoplex for the bada$$ trucks, The Delk family for letting us use their property, and all the homies that came to party (y’all know who you are)."

Catch Matt James live on his solo tour. Confirmed dates are as listed:

October

13 - Huntsville, TX - Jolly Fox Club

14 - Baytown, TX - D's Irish Tavern

21 - Anahuac, TX - The Landing Bar & Grill

November

8 - Huntsville, TX - Jolly Fox Club

9 - Huntsville, TX - Humphrey's Bar and Grill

10 - Stephenville, TX - Rockin' P Bar

22 - Palestine, TX - The Shelton Gin Bar

December

2 - Elk City, OK - The Pitstop

8 - Nashville, TN - Live Oak

Check out Matt's previously released solo songs "Runaway", "Wait It Out", and "Way Too Strong".