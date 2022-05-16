BLACKWATER DROWNING Release "Aberrant Leaves" Music Video

Melodic death metal band, Blackwater Drowning, have released a video for "Aberrant Leaves", the first single from the North Carolina-based outfit's first full-length effort, titled Sonder//Satori, out on July 8 via Blood Blast Distribution.

"This song is about corruption in places of power, and the dichotomy that lies there," said the band. "An entity that’s supposed to protect and serve you, using you for their own ends to further their own narrative. We worked with the fabulously creative Garrett Barefoot for this video, as he was also a major part of the recording process of this entire album and really understood what our mindset for this track is. We wrote the chorus in the studio with Jon Berrier, our amazing producer, hopped up on energy drinks at about 2am one night, and it’s one of our favorites on the album! We are incredibly proud of this finished product and hope it resonates with this current world climate as much as it does with us when we wrote it."

Watch the video below.

Commenting on Sonder//Satori, vocalist Morgan Riley shares: “We are so excited to finally release our debut full-length album! This is a culmination of all our collective years writing music separately and as a group, and we couldn’t be more proud. Sonder//Satori is a collection of songs about a wide range of subjects, ranging from addiction, betrayal, abuse of power, astrophysics, the corporate rat race, and personal growth. Sonder means realizing every stranger you meet has a life as vivid and fully realized as your own, and Satori is the inner experience of enlightenment, indescribable and unintelligible to reason and logic. Together, we felt it really spoke to the overall theme of wonder, growth, and great personal revelations, both good and bad. We are so thrilled to be partnering with Blood Blast for this release and can’t wait to see where we go together!”

Sonder//Satori tracklisting:

"The Fifth Element"

"Abyssal" (Feat. Brian Kingsland)

"Mortal Coil"

"Snake Juice"

"Saint"

"The Caged"

"Aberrant Leaves"

"Voyager"

"Aberrant Leaves" video:

Lineup:

Morgan Riley - Vocals

Aria Novi - Bass & Vocals

Jeremy Bennett - Guitar

Ron Dalton - Guitar