BLACKWATER DROWNING To Release Debut Album, Sonder//Satori, In July; First Single Out Next Week

Melodic death metal band, Blackwater Drowning, have unveiled the details for their debut album.

The North Carolina-based outfit is pleased to announce that their first full-length effort, titled Sonder//Satori, will see a July 8 release via Blood Blast Distribution. The first single from the upcoming LP, "Aberrant Leaves", will be released next week.

Commenting on Sonder//Satori, vocalist Morgan Riley shares: “We are so excited to finally release our debut full-length album! This is a culmination of all our collective years writing music separately and as a group, and we couldn’t be more proud. Sonder//Satori is a collection of songs about a wide range of subjects, ranging from addiction, betrayal, abuse of power, astrophysics, the corporate rat race, and personal growth. Sonder means realizing every stranger you meet has a life as vivid and fully realized as your own, and Satori is the inner experience of enlightenment, indescribable and unintelligible to reason and logic. Together, we felt it really spoke to the overall theme of wonder, growth, and great personal revelations, both good and bad. We are so thrilled to be partnering with Blood Blast for this release and can’t wait to see where we go together!”

Sonder//Satori tracklisting:

"The Fifth Element"

"Abyssal" (Feat. Brian Kingsland)

"Mortal Coil"

"Snake Juice"

"Saint"

"The Caged"

"Aberrant Leaves"

"Voyager"

- Album Artwork by Dixon Jong at Intuitive Designs

- Produced by Garrett Barefooot & John Berrier (Blackplate Production)

Lineup:

Morgan Riley - Vocals

Aria Novi - Bass & Vocals

Jeremy Bennett - Guitar

Ron Dalton - Guitar