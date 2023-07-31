BLAME ZEUS Release New Single / Video "Left for Dead"

Blame Zeus, the Portuguese heavy rock / alternative metal band, has launched their new single and video "Left For Dead", from their upcoming fourth studio album, Laudanum, which is scheduled for release on October 4th, 2023.

"Left For Dead" conveys a powerful message of resilience and the will to live, even in the face of adversity when the world seems to have turned against you. The song explores the transformation of negative emotions into motivation for positive change and, above all, the power of forgiveness.

Blame Zeus, founded in 2010, has a distinct musical style that transcends traditional genre boundaries, drawing influences from blues, metal, progressive, and alternative rock. Their music captures the essence of old-school rock and metal while presenting a modern sound characterized by rich melodies and poignant lyrics, complemented by the raw vocals of Sandra Oliveira.

Pre-sales for Laudanum will begin on August 25th, 2023 at BlameZeusOfficial.com. The cover art, created by Gustavo Sazes, can be seen below, along with the tracklisting.

"Stitch"

"Left For Dead"

"Lust"

"Penitent"

"For The Strong And The Faithful"

"Asleep In The Stars" (interlude)

"The Void"

"Lethargy"

"Resuscitate"

"Burning Fields" (bonus track)

Laudanum is poised to mark a new chapter in Blame Zeus' musical journey, showcasing their evolution and creativity. Each track on the album is a testament to the band's collaborative prowess, with Sandra Oliveira contributing the evocative lyrics, while Paulo Silva and Tiago Lascasas bring captivating guitar solos and intros to life.

The album was co-produced by Ricardo Fernandes and Blame Zeus, with vocals and drums recorded at Dynamix Studio in Lisbon, and guitars and bass recorded at Paulo Silva's home studio. The mixing and mastering were expertly handled by Ricardo Fernandes at Dynamix Studio.