BLAZE BAYLEY Debuts Official Music Video For New Single "Rage"

Former Iron Maiden singer, Blaze Bayley, will release his new album, Circle Of Stone, on February 23. Today, Blaze releases the official video for the new single, "Rage".

"Rage" tells the story, from Welsh folklore, of Gelert the faithful hound and his unfortunate demise at the hands of his beloved owner Prince Llewelyn. The animation for the video was developed by Hot Frog Animations. The song features violinist Anne Bakker who also worked with Blaze during the Infinite Entanglement trilogy (2016-2018).

"Rage" is available to pre-save/stream/download now at the usual digital platforms here

Circle Of Stone can be pre-ordered on vinyl LP and CD, here.

Tracklisting:

"Mind Reader"

"Tears In Rain"

"Rage"

"The Year Beyond This Year"

"Ghost In The Bottle"

"The Broken Man"

"The Call Of The Ancestors"

"Circle Of Stone"

"Absence"

"A Day Of Reckoning"

"The Path Of The Righteous Man"

"Until We Meet Again"

"Circle Of Stone" video: