BLAZE BAYLEY – Former IRON MAIDEN Frontman Suffers Heart Attack, In “Stable Condition”

Blaze Bayley has suffered a heart attack. The 59-year-old former Iron Maiden singer is in stable condition and has been forced to cancel his Unstoppable Tour dates through the end of March and April.

An update from Bayley’s official Facebook page reads:

“We sincerely regret to announce that Blaze had a heart attack at home yesterday evening & is now in hospital in a stable condition, awaiting news of further surgery/treatment. He is in good spirits in the circumstances but utterly disappointed to have to postpone our imminent shows due in March & April. Ticket refunds will be available at source but we truly hope you will keep your tickets & make it to the new dates which we will be announcing as soon as they are scheduled.

“Regarding shows already booked for June-November this year, we understandably have to wait a short while to see how quick Blaze’s recovery will be, so please stay tuned & meanwhile most importantly we're sure you will join us in wishing him a complete & speedy recovery. Blaze misses you, cannot wait to regain full health & see you all again.

“Every Storm Ends… ‘your heart will heal’ Thank you so much everyone for your understanding & support.”

Blaze Bayley’s most recent album is 2021’s War Within Me – released through Blaze Bayley Recordings.