BLAZE BAYLEY Issues Video Message After Undergoing Heart Surgery – “I Am Recovering!”

Former Iron Maiden frontman Blaze Bayley has released his first video message since undergoing triple bypass surgery in April after he suffered a heart attack on March 26. The video shows Bayley signing copies of his upcoming live album Damaged Strange Different And Live. Bayley hopes to be back onstage by the end of 2023.

Preorder figurations for Damaged Strange Different And Live are available at the Blaze Bayley webshop. It will be released on July 7 on CD, vinyl, and digital.

Tracklisting:

"War Within Me"

"Pull Yourself Up"

"Warrior"

"The Power Of Nikola Tesla"

"18 Flights"

"Lord Of The Flies"

"Judgement Of Heaven"

"Fortunes Of War"

"Como Estais Amigos"

Full details coming very soon!