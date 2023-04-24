BLAZE BAYLEY - New Live Album Due In July

Former Iron Maiden frontman, Blaze Bayley, suffered a heart attack on Sunday, March 26, and recently underwent triple bypass surgery.

Mark Appleton & Christopher Appleton (management / bookings) have issued the following update via Bayley's Facebook page:

"I visited Blaze at home yesterday & although the surgery has been a success I think it's fair to say it's taken its' toll on him.

He's positive, patient & fighting just as you would expect of the warrior he is, but the recovery after such a significant operation is clearly going to be slow.

He's facing 6 weeks before physiotherapy can even begin & that will then most likely be a further 12 weeks beyond.

Thank you everyone for the incredible support.

We will continue these updates from time-to-time but wanted you to be fully informed regarding the likely severity of the recovery period.

Meanwhile... NEW LIVE ALBUM ANNOUNCED!

Damaged Strange Different And Live.

We've been working on this for several months & now it feels good to be able to announce, especially as a piece of really good news compared to the recent health issues.

(We apologise that some of you have learned of this release from other sources when normally we like to be the ones to let you know first. On this occasion the news was online first via our distributor).

Official release date is July 7th & we will be starting pre-orders direct from our webshop very soon, including a couple of different options.

The new album, which lifts its title from the lyrics of 'Warrior' from the War Within Me studio release, features live versions of songs from that same release, plus a small number of Iron Maiden songs which have featured in the '25th anniversary' setlists of the last few years.

The album will be available on CD, vinyl & digitally through the usual platforms."

Tracklisting:

"War Within Me"

"Pull Yourself Up"

"Warrior"

"The Power Of Nikola Tesla"

"18 Flights"

"Lord Of The Flies"

"Judgement Of Heaven"

"Fortunes Of War"

"Como Estais Amigos"

Full details coming very soon!