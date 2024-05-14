BLAZE BAYLEY On Getting IRON MAIDEN Gig - "I Celebrated With A Crate Of Guiness And Buying An Answer Phone And An Old White Jaguar"

The Classic Rock Podcast has uploaded a career spanning interview with Blaze Bayley. The chat covers growing up in Birmingham, the Wolfsbane years, and receiving the call on Christmas Eve with the offer to join Iron Maiden.

Blaze on the call to front Iron Maiden: “Well, I lived with my girlfriend at the time and we were, you know, pretty much broke. We were hoping that we'd, maybe that I'd get a chance and we were thinking, ‘oh well, will we hear or not and everything.’ And that was it, it was just sitting at home and then the call came, you've got it. And it was, first it was a bit, well, first it was a big relief, like, oh, I've got a future in music. And then it was, wow.

“I bought myself a crate of Guinness and an answer phone were the first things that I got. And I remember my girlfriend at the time saying, we're spending a lot of money, you know, when we bought because we bought an answer phone because you had to have one.

“I said well would it be possible to get some money for a car and they said yeah so they gave me a little advance towards a car and I bought I bought my girlfriend's uncle's old Jag 10 years old series 6 Jag."