BLAZE BAYLEY On His Return Following Bypass Surgery - "I've Been Singing Better Than I've Done In Years!," Says Former IRON MAIDEN Frontman; Video

Former Iron Maiden singer, Blaze Bayley, will release his new album, Circle Of Stone, on February 23.

The recording of the record was completed just two days before Blaze suffered a severe heart attack in 2023, and the album was put on hold whilst health matters and recovery progressed. Having returned to live shows in late 2023, Blaze is now stronger than never and ready for a new album release and extensive touring.

Sonic Perspectives caught up with Blaze to discuss the themes of the new album, his recovery from his health issues, his future plans, and the customary question about Iron Maiden, in a lengthy interview conducted by Rodrigo Altaf. Watch below:

Circle Of Stone can be pre-ordered on vinyl LP and CD, here.

Tracklisting:

"Mind Reader"

"Tears In Rain"

"Rage"

"The Year Beyond This Year"

"Ghost In The Bottle"

"The Broken Man"

"The Call Of The Ancestors"

"Circle Of Stone"

"Absence"

"A Day Of Reckoning"

"The Path Of The Righteous Man"

"Until We Meet Again"

"Mind Reader" video:

"Circle Of Stone"

"Rage"