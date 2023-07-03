BLAZE BAYLEY Poses With Fans At IRON MAIDEN Concert In Manchester; Photos

Blaze Bayley was in attendance for Iron Maiden's June 30th concert at at AO Arena in Manchester, England. Not only did Blaze take in his former band's set, but he also posed for some photos with fans.

Says Luke Nash: "So, as expected, Iron Maiden were incendiary! There is no doubt about their status as the 🐐! And Official Blaze Bayley was in the row in front of me looking fighting fit!" 🤘❤️🤘

And the Eddie The Head Fan Club posted: "Yesterday in Manchester, AO Arena and a very special visit 🤘 Pics from Gavin Nelson and Matthew Slim."





Blaze recently announced his first concerts since undergoing triple bypass surgery in April after he suffered a heart attack on March 26.

A message states: "We are very thrilled to announce that Blaze has targeted his return to live shows, starting with the original UK dates which were scheduled for October/November and now go ahead as planned this year."

Dates:

October

27 - Bridgwater, UK - Cobblestones

November

3 - Nuneaton, UK - Queens Hall

4 - Oxford, UK - Rabidfest

5 - Bradford, UK - Nightrain

10 - Winchester, UK - The Railway

11 - Milton Keynes, UK - Craufurd Arms

Ticket links can be found at the Blaze Bayley website, here.

Meanwhile, SD Entertainment confirms that Blaze Bayley has announced his 30 Year Iron Maiden Anniversary Tour with an extensive 2024 Irish Tour with guests Absolva.

Dates:

February

3 - Skylite Room - Warrenpoint, Ireland

4 - Bogans Bar - Omagh, Ireland

7 - Voodoo - Belfast, Ireland

8 - Upstairs at Whelan's - Dublin, Ireland

9 - Dolans - Limerick, Ireland

10 - Fred Zeppelins - Cork, Ireland

More information at SDEntertainment.co.uk.