BLAZE BAYLEY Premiers Official Music Video For New Single "Ghost In The Bottle"

Former Iron Maiden singer, Blaze Bayley, has released the fourth single from his upcoming new album, Circle Of Stone, out on February 23. "Ghost In The Bottle" can be streamed/downloaded here, and the official music video can be viewed below.

Says Blaze: "Special thanks to the guys at Lion Island Media for their brilliant work shooting & editing the video. Thanks also to Lisa & Martin at the fabulous venue Whittles (Oldham, Greater Manchester) for their hospitality, kindness & friendship whilst allowing us to film there."

Circle Of Stone can be pre-ordered on vinyl LP and CD, here.

Tracklisting:

"Mind Reader"

"Tears In Rain"

"Rage"

"The Year Beyond This Year"

"Ghost In The Bottle"

"The Broken Man"

"The Call Of The Ancestors"

"Circle Of Stone"

"Absence"

"A Day Of Reckoning"

"The Path Of The Righteous Man"

"Until We Meet Again"

"Mind Reader" video:

"Circle Of Stone" video:

"Rage" video: