BLAZE BAYLEY Reflects On His Time With IRON MAIDEN - "I'm Incredibly Lucky That In My Chosen Profession Of Being A Heavy Metal Singer, I Got, What Is To Me, The #1 Job In The World"; Video

In the video below, Blaze Bayley (Iron Maiden, Wolfsbane) joins the Innersleeve Music Podcast to discuss his epic return after surviving a heart attack and quadruple bypass surgery, his long-anticipated European tour dates, his work with Iron Maiden and much more!

Upcoming Blaze Bayley tour dates are listed below.

October

27 - Bridgwater, UK - Cobblestones

November

3 - Nuneaton, UK - Queens Hall

4 - Oxford, UK - Rabidfest

5 - Bradford, UK - Nightrain

10 - Winchester, UK - The Railway

11 - Milton Keynes, UK - Craufurd Arms

February

3 - Skylite Room - Warrenpoint, Ireland

4 - Bogans Bar - Omagh, Ireland

7 - Voodoo - Belfast, Ireland

8 - Upstairs at Whelan's - Dublin, Ireland

9 - Dolans - Limerick, Ireland

10 - Fred Zeppelins - Cork, Ireland

11 - Cork, Ireland - Fred Zeppelins

29 - Lille, France - The Black Lab

March

1 - Verviers, Belgium - Spirit Of 66

2 - Nancy, France, Chez Paulette

3 - Lyon, France - Rock'n'Eat

6 - La Rochelle, France - Crossroad

7 - Toulouse, France - L'Uisine Musique

8 - Clermont-Ferrand, France - Chorus

9 - Marseille, France - Jas Rod

13 - Cham, Germany - L.A. Cham

14 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room

15 - Pilsen, Czech Republic - Serikovka

17 - Erfurt, Germany - From Hell

April

13 - Huskvarna, Sweden - Huskvarna Metal Fest