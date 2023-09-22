BLAZE BAYLEY Reflects On His Time With IRON MAIDEN - "I'm Incredibly Lucky That In My Chosen Profession Of Being A Heavy Metal Singer, I Got, What Is To Me, The #1 Job In The World"; Video
September 22, 2023, an hour ago
In the video below, Blaze Bayley (Iron Maiden, Wolfsbane) joins the Innersleeve Music Podcast to discuss his epic return after surviving a heart attack and quadruple bypass surgery, his long-anticipated European tour dates, his work with Iron Maiden and much more!
Upcoming Blaze Bayley tour dates are listed below. Ticket links can be found at the Blaze Bayley website, here.
October
27 - Bridgwater, UK - Cobblestones
November
3 - Nuneaton, UK - Queens Hall
4 - Oxford, UK - Rabidfest
5 - Bradford, UK - Nightrain
10 - Winchester, UK - The Railway
11 - Milton Keynes, UK - Craufurd Arms
February
3 - Skylite Room - Warrenpoint, Ireland
4 - Bogans Bar - Omagh, Ireland
7 - Voodoo - Belfast, Ireland
8 - Upstairs at Whelan's - Dublin, Ireland
9 - Dolans - Limerick, Ireland
10 - Fred Zeppelins - Cork, Ireland
11 - Cork, Ireland - Fred Zeppelins
29 - Lille, France - The Black Lab
March
1 - Verviers, Belgium - Spirit Of 66
2 - Nancy, France, Chez Paulette
3 - Lyon, France - Rock'n'Eat
6 - La Rochelle, France - Crossroad
7 - Toulouse, France - L'Uisine Musique
8 - Clermont-Ferrand, France - Chorus
9 - Marseille, France - Jas Rod
13 - Cham, Germany - L.A. Cham
14 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room
15 - Pilsen, Czech Republic - Serikovka
17 - Erfurt, Germany - From Hell
April
13 - Huskvarna, Sweden - Huskvarna Metal Fest