BLAZE BAYLEY Releases Official Video For New "Mind Reader" Single

Former Iron Maiden singer, Blaze Bayley, will release his new album, Circle Of Stone, on February 23. Today, Blaze releases the official video for the new single, "Mind Reader", the opening track of the new record.

Says Blaze: "I wish to thank the guys at Lion Island Media for their brilliant work shooting and editing the video, and thanks also to Paul at the fantastic Priory Park Boxing Club for allowing me to use the gym as the perfect location for shooting this video and for the guidance given whilst shooting. I also wish to thank my incredible fans for their pre-orders so far and wonderful support and feedback."

In the video, Blaze repeatedly gets up off the canvas, with a nod to the world famous Rocky movies where, as we well know, Sylvester Stallone's character defiantly keeps getting to his feet.

Circle Of Stone can be pre-ordered on vinyl LP and CD, here.

Tracklisting:

"Mind Reader"

"Tears In Rain"

"Rage"

"The Year Beyond This Year"

"Ghost In The Bottle"

"The Broken Man"

"The Call Of The Ancestors"

"Circle Of Stone"

"Absence"

"A Day Of Reckoning"

"The Path Of The Righteous Man"

"Until We Meet Again"

"Circle Of Stone"

"Rage"