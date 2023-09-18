BLAZE BAYLEY Says He "Cried His F@king Eyes Out" When He Heard The IRON MAIDEN Reunion Album Brave New World

In a new interview with Metal Hammer, former Iron Maiden singer, Blaze Bayley, opens up on the emotional struggles he faced after being let go from the band in 1999. He was replaced by returning singer Bruce Dickinson, who had left the band six years prior. Bayley had joined Maiden following Dickinson's initial departure, and recorded two albums with the metal icons, 1995's The X Factor and 1998's Virtual XI.

"Let’s face it, Bruce Dickinson is the absolute benchmark of what it is to be a heavy metal frontman," Bayley tells Metal Hammer. "He’s one of the greatest singers and performers in any genre of music, and he’s just left your favourite band and they’ve got this idiot from Tamworth in? A lot of fans hated me on principle. There is a percentage of fans that still hate me. There are some people who have never even heard me, but still hate me because I’m not Bruce.”

Upcoming Blaze Bayley tour dates are listed below. Ticket links can be found at the Blaze Bayley website, here.

October

27 - Bridgwater, UK - Cobblestones

November

3 - Nuneaton, UK - Queens Hall

4 - Oxford, UK - Rabidfest

5 - Bradford, UK - Nightrain

10 - Winchester, UK - The Railway

11 - Milton Keynes, UK - Craufurd Arms

February

3 - Skylite Room - Warrenpoint, Ireland

4 - Bogans Bar - Omagh, Ireland

7 - Voodoo - Belfast, Ireland

8 - Upstairs at Whelan's - Dublin, Ireland

9 - Dolans - Limerick, Ireland

10 - Fred Zeppelins - Cork, Ireland

11 - Cork, Ireland - Fred Zeppelins

29 - Lille, France - The Black Lab

March

1 - Verviers, Belgium - Spirit Of 66

2 - Nancy, France, Chez Paulette

3 - Lyon, France - Rock'n'Eat

6 - La Rochelle, France - Crossroad

7 - Toulouse, France - L'Uisine Musique

8 - Clermont-Ferrand, France - Chorus

9 - Marseille, France - Jas Rod

13 - Cham, Germany - L.A. Cham

14 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room

15 - Pilsen, Czech Republic - Serikovka

17 - Erfurt, Germany - From Hell

April

13 - Huskvarna, Sweden - Huskvarna Metal Fest