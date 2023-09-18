BLAZE BAYLEY Says He "Cried His F@king Eyes Out" When He Heard The IRON MAIDEN Reunion Album Brave New World
September 18, 2023, an hour ago
In a new interview with Metal Hammer, former Iron Maiden singer, Blaze Bayley, opens up on the emotional struggles he faced after being let go from the band in 1999. He was replaced by returning singer Bruce Dickinson, who had left the band six years prior. Bayley had joined Maiden following Dickinson's initial departure, and recorded two albums with the metal icons, 1995's The X Factor and 1998's Virtual XI.
"Let’s face it, Bruce Dickinson is the absolute benchmark of what it is to be a heavy metal frontman," Bayley tells Metal Hammer. "He’s one of the greatest singers and performers in any genre of music, and he’s just left your favourite band and they’ve got this idiot from Tamworth in? A lot of fans hated me on principle. There is a percentage of fans that still hate me. There are some people who have never even heard me, but still hate me because I’m not Bruce.”
