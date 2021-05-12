BLAZE BAYLEY - "The People That Hated Me For Being In IRON MAIDEN, I Hope They Still Hate Me Because Then At Least I'm Something"

Former Iron Maiden frontman Blaze Bayley recently guested on Aftershocks TV to discuss his new album, War Within Me. Check out the interview below.

Bayley: "My motivation is to do work worthy of the support I have. My fans will get the album, and I just want them to genuinely feel, 'Yeah, exactly what I expected - a great record.' Even if I have to work my heart out, I have to work my guts out, I'm where I want to be.

The people that hated Blaze Bayley for being in Iron Maiden, I hope they still hate me because then at least I'm something. If they say, 'Who's Blaze Bayley? He's the worst thing to ever happen to Iron Maiden...' then I'm OK with that because I'm still friends with the guys in the band. I still talk to Steve (Harris / bass), have the odd call to the management, check everything's OK, and all of that.

So I really don't care what people think. Why should I? The only opinion that really matters to me is the people that supported me for so many years and make it possible for me to live my dream."

Bayley released his 11th studio album, War Within Me, on April 9th. It was recorded during 2020 with work split between Blaze’s studio at home in the West Midlands and Christopher Appleton’s studio in Greater Manchester. The now very consistent line-up, chosen from British metal band Absolva, played on the album - Christopher Appleton (guitar, backing vocals), Martin McNee (drums), Karl Schramm (bass). Blaze and Appleton shared the work mixing and producing, whilst Ade Emsley (Iron Maiden, Tank, British Lion, Voodoo Six) handled the mastering.

The album features art design by Akirant Illustration.

Tracklisting:

"War Within Me"

"303"

"Warrior"

"Pull Yourself Up"

"Witches Night"

"18 Flights"

"The Dream Of Alan Turing"

"The Power Of Nikola Tesla"

"The Unstoppable Stephen Hawking"

"Every Storm Ends"