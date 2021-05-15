BLAZE BAYLEY To Appear On In The Trenches With RYAN ROXIE

Next week's episode of the In The Trenches With Ryan Roxie podcast features special guest, former Iron Maiden vocalist Blaze Bayley. Don't miss the live premiere on Ryan Roxie's official YouTube channel aka Roxie TV on Tuesday, May 18th at 12 pm EST.

In The Trenches With Ryan Roxie is a podcast hosted by Alice Cooper guitarist Ryan Roxie. The show features in depth conversations with the world's hardest working musicians and entertainers... the ones that grind, the ones that commit, the ones who make their dreams come true... in the trenches.

Bayley released his 11th studio album, War Within Me, in April 2021. It was recorded during 2020 with work split between Blaze’s studio at home in the West Midlands and Christopher Appleton’s studio in Greater Manchester. The now very consistent line-up, chosen from British metal band Absolva, played on the album - Christopher Appleton (guitar, backing vocals), Martin McNee (drums), Karl Schramm (bass). Blaze and Appleton shared the work mixing and producing, whilst Ade Emsley (Iron Maiden, Tank, British Lion, Voodoo Six) handled the mastering.

The album features art design by Akirant Illustration.

Tracklisting:

"War Within Me"

"303"

"Warrior"

"Pull Yourself Up"

"Witches Night"

"18 Flights"

"The Dream Of Alan Turing"

"The Power Of Nikola Tesla"

"The Unstoppable Stephen Hawking"

"Every Storm Ends"