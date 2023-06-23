BLAZE BAYLEY To Play First Post-Heart Surgery Dates In October; Former IRON MAIDEN Singer Confirms 2024 Irish Tour
Former Iron Maiden frontman, Blaze Bayley, has announced his first concerts since undergoing triple bypass surgery in April after he suffered a heart attack on March 26.
A message states: "We are very thrilled to announce that Blaze has targeted his return to live shows, starting with the original UK dates which were scheduled for October/November and now go ahead as planned this year."
Dates:
October
27 - Bridgwater, UK - Cobblestones
November
3 - Nuneaton, UK - Queens Hall
4 - Oxford, UK - Rabidfest
5 - Bradford, UK - Nightrain
10 - Winchester, UK - The Railway
11 - Milton Keynes, UK - Craufurd Arms
Ticket links can be found at the Blaze Bayley website, here.
Meanwhile, SD Entertainment confirms that Blaze Bayley has announced his 30 Year Iron Maiden Anniversary Tour with an extensive 2024 Irish Tour with guests Absolva.
Dates:
February
3 - Skylite Room - Warrenpoint, Ireland
4 - Bogans Bar - Omagh, Ireland
7 - Voodoo - Belfast, Ireland
8 - Upstairs at Whelan's - Dublin, Ireland
9 - Dolans - Limerick, Ireland
10 - Fred Zeppelins - Cork, Ireland
Pre-sale for select dates is underway. General on-sale starts Monday, June 26 at 9 AM. More information at SDEntertainment.co.uk.
(Photo - Kate Ross)