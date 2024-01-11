BLAZE BAYLEY To Release Circle Of Stone Album In February; Title Track Music Video Feat. WOLF's NIKLAS STALVIND Posted

Former Iron Maiden singer, Blaze Bayley, will release his new album, Circle Of Stone, on February 23. The first single from the album is the title track, featuring Niklas Stalvind of Wolf on guest vocals.

Stream/pre-save "Circle Of Stone" now on digital platforms here, and watch the music video below.

Says Blaze, "I wish to thank especially Niklas Stalvind of Swedish band Wolf for his wonderful performance adding vocals to this song, the guys at Lion Island Media for their brilliant work shooting and editing the video, and my backing band Absolva for their dedication and talent, including my co-producer Christopher Appleton. Thanks also to Paul Hume (owner) and Dean Cowan (sound engineer) from Eleven (Stoke-on-Trent, England) who were kind enough to let us shoot the video at their fine venue."

To pre-order physical copies of the Circle Of Stone album, head to blazebayleyshop.com.

Tracklisting:

"Mind Reader"

"Tears In Rain"

"Rage"

"The Year Beyond This Year"

"Ghost In The Bottle"

"The Broken Man"

"The Call Of The Ancestors"

"Circle Of Stone"

"Absence"

"A Day Of Reckoning"

"The Path Of The Righteous Man"

"Until We Meet Again"

"Circle Of Stone" video: