BLAZE BAYLEY To Release New Studio Album In 2024; Video

Canada's The Metal Voice recently interviewed former Iron Maiden singer, Blaze Bayley. During the chat, Bayley talks about his new live album, new studio album and his recent heart attack.

Asked if he is working on a new studio album, Blaze reveals: "We are getting things together. You can expect a new studio album next year."

Watch the interview below:

Bayley recently announced his first concerts since undergoing triple bypass surgery in April after he suffered a heart attack on March 26.

A message states: "We are very thrilled to announce that Blaze has targeted his return to live shows, starting with the original UK dates which were scheduled for October/November and now go ahead as planned this year."

Dates:

October

27 - Bridgwater, UK - Cobblestones

November

3 - Nuneaton, UK - Queens Hall

4 - Oxford, UK - Rabidfest

5 - Bradford, UK - Nightrain

10 - Winchester, UK - The Railway

11 - Milton Keynes, UK - Craufurd Arms

Ticket links can be found at the Blaze Bayley website, here.

Meanwhile, SD Entertainment confirms that Blaze Bayley has announced his 30 Year Iron Maiden Anniversary Tour with an extensive 2024 Irish Tour with guests Absolva.

Dates:

February

3 - Skylite Room - Warrenpoint, Ireland

4 - Bogans Bar - Omagh, Ireland

7 - Voodoo - Belfast, Ireland

8 - Upstairs at Whelan's - Dublin, Ireland

9 - Dolans - Limerick, Ireland

10 - Fred Zeppelins - Cork, Ireland

More information at SDEntertainment.co.uk.