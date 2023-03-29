BLAZE BAYLEY To Undergo Triple, Possibly Quadruple, Heart Bypass Surgery; "This Is Obviously Not A Small Matter," Says Management

Former Iron Maiden frontman, Blaze Bayley, suffered a heart attack on Sunday, March 26. Mark Appleton & Christopher Appleton (management / bookings) have issued the following update via Bayley's Facebook page:

"We visited Blaze in hospital yesterday and first of all, we’re delighted to say we found him in excellent spirits, sitting up in bed. We of course had an update on his condition but also a really good chat and a laugh as normal. Blaze has certainly not lost his strength and sense of humour!

Moving on from that he does require surgery and within the next few days (as soon as hospital capacity allows) he will be undergoing a triple (possibly quadruple) heart bypass. This is obviously not a small matter and we should expect that his recovery period will be many months. We will announce the impact on the tour diary once we’ve discussed with the relevant venues and promoters.

Nevertheless, Blaze is looking ahead with optimism for a full recovery with good health and fitness, and the full benefit of the surgery and treatment.

On behalf of Blaze and all of us in the team, we thank you so much for all the messages of love and support. It really has been incredible and Blaze is both energized and emotional in response.

As most of you will understand Blaze is a completely independent artist and so the postponement of the current tour and future dates is a particularly big blow. For those of you that would like to help us get through this period we ask you to please buy merch from our webshop (probably items that you would have bought at one of the shows). Your support in that way would be very much appreciated by Blaze and ourselves as the management team - here.

In the meantime, we have Blaze’s blessing to work on Absolva recordings and tour schedule as of course they are also hugely impacted by the current situation.

We will keep you updated with developments as & when they happen."

