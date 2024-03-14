BLAZE OF PERDITION To Release Upharsin Album In April; New Track Streaming

Existing at the forefront of the Polish black metal movement, Blaze Of Perdition returns in 2024 with their sixth full-length, Upharsin, set for release on April 19 via Metal Blade Records.

A step back from the somewhat unusual direction the band followed on their previous offering - 2020's The Harrowing Of Hearts - Upharsin takes on a dark and pessimistic tone reflected by its appropriately oppressive music. Haunting and melancholic melodies rooted in traditional black metal meet unforgiving blastbeats and solemn marches, while emotional yet feral vocals aim to bring a proper sense of rage and disgust.

"With Upharsin, we aimed to open the wounds of humanity as a collective," the band notes. "The album reflects on how humans tend to gravitate towards conflict and strife. How religions and politics as well as other aspects of our everyday life are tainted and driven by our lower instincts as we willingly refuse to learn from our own history, as we choose to ignore and neglect the shadow aspect of our psychic reality, which in turn takes us further and further in the everlasting cycle of violence. It's probably the most realistic concept we've taken on, with noticeably less spiritual leanings and a much more grounded approach."

Opening track and first single, "W Kwiecie Rozłamu" (English translation: "In Rupture's Prime") hits hard from the very first second. "We wanted to begin the album with something striking and punishing, hence why there is no intro to set the mood first. However, most of our songs rarely keep the same mood for the entire duration and this one is no different. It's probably the most varied composition on Upharsin and what starts with fury and flames, soon transcends into a somewhat sludgy, almost psychedelic abyss to shift once again into fiery blast-driven inferno. Lyrically, it talks about our struggle to keep up with the pace and temptations of our collective, destructive nature. To understand, accept and learn from it instead of suppressing it and allowing it to expand."

Listen to "W Kwiecie Rozłamu" below.

Upharsin will be released on CD and digital formats as well as vinyl in the following color variants:

- 180g Black (EU)

- Dark Charcoal Marbled (US + EU - Ltd. 500)

- Crystal Clear w/ Black Dust( EU - Ltd. 300)

Find pre-orders here.

Upharsin tracklisting:

"W kwiecie rozłamu"

"Przez rany"

"Niezmywalne"

"Architekt"

"Młot, miecz i bat"

"W kwiecie rozłamu":

Lineup:

S. - vocals

XCIII - guitars

M.R. - guitars

VZN - drums

Wyrd - bass (session)

(Photo - Justyna Kaminska)