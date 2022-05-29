BLAZING RUST Debuts "Red Triangle" Video, Unveils Artwork For New EP

Traditional heavy metallers Blazing Rust have released a music video for the title track of their new Red Triangle EP, due June 3rd.

"Red Triangle" tells a story about the mysterious, semi-abandoned factory that becomes a shelter for many musicians, artists, and dreamers. This place is actually real, and the band actually resides there in St. Petersburg.

The other tracks include cover versions of the Soviet metal classic from 1986, "Dalniy Svet" (Distant Light), originally performed by speed metallers Kruiz, and Bathory’s "One Eyed Old Man" from their Viking metal era Blood On Ice record.

To enhance the already-present '80s vibe, Blazing Rust decided to include the retrowave remix of "Only To Burn", the fan-favorite from their last LP. The new rendition of the track is filled with vintage synths and drum machines, and frames the EP in a great, unusual way.