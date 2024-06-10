BLEED FROM WITHIN Debut Music Video For New Single "Hands Of Sin"

A brand new Bleed From Within anthem, "Hands Of Sin" is out today. Two years on from the release of their last album, Shrine, this monumental new single arrives just in time for the band's intense summer of European festival shows and teases what is next during their winter across European arenas as special guest support to Slipknot.

Stream the single on all platforms here, and watch the music video below.

Ali Richardson comments: "'Hands Of Sin' marks a new chapter for Bleed From Within. We’ve worked incredibly hard on this material and pushed ourselves as songwriters. The result is one of the best songs we’ve ever written and we’re incredibly proud to share it with the world. Can not wait to play this on the festival stages this Summer. Play it loud!"

Find Bleed From Within's tour itinerary here.

Bleed From Within are:

Scott Kennedy - Vocals

Craig Gowans - Lead Guitar

Steven Jones - Rhythm Guitar & Vocals

David Provan - Bass

Ali Richardson - Drums