BLEED FROM WITHIN Release New Single / Video "Flesh And Stone"

Bleed From With have released a video for the new single, "Flesh And Stone", featured on their upcoming new album, Shrine, out June 3 via Nuclear Blast. Watch the video below, and pre-order the new album here.

Drummer Ali Richardson stated: "'Flesh And Stone' was born from the idea that future generations will inherit a dying planet. The evidence to support this theory is overwhelming, but we are still met with people who choose to deny the fact that this world is finite. Avoiding the traditional performance style video, we instead wanted to create a cinematic fictional world that could no longer defend itself from the sun; a barren wasteland once full of life. In her isolation, our desperate protagonist has resorted to rituals in order to manifest some form of life on this dead world, but it's too late. It was fun watching this world come together, and we'd like to thank our friend Matt Daley from Clearway Media for his great work on this. Aside from the video, this is a stand out song on the album, and for good reason. We've been waiting patiently to share this with you all. Enjoy."

Tracklisting:

"I Am Damnation"

"Sovereign"(feat. Vogg)

"Levitate"

"Flesh and Stone"

"Invisible Enemy"

"Skye"

"Stand Down"

"Death Defined"

"Shapeshifter"

"Temple of Lunacy"

"Killing Time"

"Paradise"

"Stand Down" video:

"Levitate" video:

"I Am Damnation" video:

Bleed From Within is:

Scott Kennedy - vocals

Steven Jones - guitars

Graig Gowans - guitars

Ali Richardson - drums

Davie Provan - bass